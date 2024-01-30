GREENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL NEEDS  DATABASE ASSISTS IN WELFARE CHECK

GREENVILLE: On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 7:13 a.m., officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly female who seemed to be disoriented. Officers located the individual in the 5200 block of Wesley Street. After speaking with her, it was determined she may have some medical condition that falls within the parameters of the Greenville Police Department Special Needs Database. Officers located the female’s information in the database and were able to contact the caretaker. The caretaker responded to the location shortly thereafter and was reunited with the elderly female. After being assessed by medical personnel, the female left with the caretaker, who greatly appreciated the individuals who called 9-1-1.

We encourage any caretakers in Greenville who have loved ones in similar situations to consider providing information for the Greenville Police Department Special Needs Database. If you know someone who has been diagnosed with a mental disability or impairment, an intellectual disability, or a developmental disorder, they may be eligible to sign up for this program. For more information, contact Officer James Hamilton at (903) 453-0432 or by email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us.