GREENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL NEEDS  DATABASE ASSISTS IN WELFARE CHECK

 

 

GREENVILLE: On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at approximately 7:13 a.m., officers with the  Greenville Police Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly female who seemed to  be disoriented. Officers located the individual in the 5200 block of Wesley Street. After speaking  with her, it was determined she may have some medical condition that falls within the  parameters of the Greenville Police Department Special Needs Database. Officers located the  female’s information in the database and were able to contact the caretaker. The caretaker  responded to the location shortly thereafter and was reunited with the elderly female. After being  assessed by medical personnel, the female left with the caretaker, who greatly appreciated the  individuals who called 9-1-1.  

We encourage any caretakers in Greenville who have loved ones in similar situations to consider  providing information for the Greenville Police Department Special Needs Database. If you  know someone who has been diagnosed with a mental disability or impairment, an intellectual  disability, or a developmental disorder, they may be eligible to sign up for this program. For  more information, contact Officer James Hamilton at (903) 453-0432 or by email at  jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us.  

