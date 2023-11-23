ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Black Friday Header

Greenville Police Investigating Warren Park Shooting

 

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers of the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of Webb Avenue and Trinity Street for a report of a gunshot. Officers were directed to Warren Park, 3100 Webb Avenue, where they located a deceased 14-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. After the initial investigation, it is believed the death was caused by another person playing with a gun. A juvenile male was taken into custody for manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-
0428.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved