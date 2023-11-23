Greenville Police Investigating Warren Park Shooting

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers of the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of Webb Avenue and Trinity Street for a report of a gunshot. Officers were directed to Warren Park, 3100 Webb Avenue, where they located a deceased 14-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. After the initial investigation, it is believed the death was caused by another person playing with a gun. A juvenile male was taken into custody for manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-

0428.