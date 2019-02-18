Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Greenville Shooting Incident, Barricade Situation

2 hours ago

 

 

UPDATE – The situation has been resolved peacefully .

 

ORIGINAL STORY – Greenville: On February 18, 2019, at 2:25 a.m. the Greenville Police Department received a report of shots being fired in the 2900 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a residence. The victim was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center.

While on-scene, officers discovered the alleged shooter had fled the scene and went into a residence at 2918 Walnut Street. Officers are on-scene attempting to communicate with the alleged shooter, who is refusing to come out of the residence.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     