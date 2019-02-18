Greenville Shooting Incident, Barricade Situation

UPDATE – The situation has been resolved peacefully .

ORIGINAL STORY – Greenville: On February 18, 2019, at 2:25 a.m. the Greenville Police Department received a report of shots being fired in the 2900 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a residence. The victim was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center.

While on-scene, officers discovered the alleged shooter had fled the scene and went into a residence at 2918 Walnut Street. Officers are on-scene attempting to communicate with the alleged shooter, who is refusing to come out of the residence.