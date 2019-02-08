Greenville Shooting Update

Greenville police responded Thursday to the Crossroad Apartments in reference to gunshots being fired in the

area. Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle with three occupants pulled into the parking lot

for a prearranged meeting with the suspect shortly before the shooting occurred. It is alleged that

the suspect exited an apartment and began shooting at the occupants of the vehicle, striking one

of the passengers in the back. The injured passenger was driven to Hunt Regional Medical

Center. The passenger who was shot is in stable condition and it is believed to be a non-life

threatening injury.

Several hours later, the suspect arrived at the Greenville police station to speak with investigators

about the incident. After speaking with investigators, the suspect was arrested on an unrelated

Delta County warrant and transported to the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center. The suspect

was also charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which is a

second-degree felony. The suspect’s name will be released upon his arraignment.

No further details are available at this time.