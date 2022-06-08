Greenville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Paris

Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:41 Tuesday morning. A 58-year-old Greenville female was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike when she entered the 2800-block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. The Trike crossed both northbound lanes, the median, and both southbound lanes. A 2017 Volvo struck the Trike as it crossed the outside road of the southbound lanes ejecting the female from the Trike. They transported her to Paris Regional Medical Center, where she later died. The investigation continues.