Gregg County Commissioners, Three Others Indicted For Voter Fraud

Authorities arrested Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, and three others on charges in connection with an organized vote harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election. Authorities say the group targeted young, able-bodied voters to cast ballots by mail by fraudulently claiming they were disabled. A grand jury returned indictments on 23 felony counts against Commissioner Brown, 97 felony counts against Marlena Jackson, eight felony counts against Charlie Burns, and six felony counts against DeWayne Ward.