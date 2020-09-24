" /> Gregg County Commissioners, Three Others Indicted For Voter Fraud – EastTexasRadio.com
Dane McLamore Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header

Gregg County Commissioners, Three Others Indicted For Voter Fraud

2 mins ago

 

Commissioner Shannon Brown
DeWayne Ward
Charlie Burns
Marlena Jackson

Authorities arrested Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, and three others on charges in connection with an organized vote harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election. Authorities say the group targeted young, able-bodied voters to cast ballots by mail by fraudulently claiming they were disabled. A grand jury returned indictments on 23 felony counts against Commissioner Brown, 97 felony counts against Marlena Jackson, eight felony counts against Charlie Burns, and six felony counts against DeWayne Ward.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     