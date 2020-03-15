Grocery Stores Adjusting Hours

Brookshires, Super-1 Foods, and Fresh by Brookshires have reduced the hours at its stores throughout the area to 7:00 am-9:00 pm. The action was taken to reduce the hoarding of groceries and supplies. Walmart has announced they will be temporarily reducing their hours nationwide. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm until further notice. H_E_B grocery stores have changed their hours to 8:00 am-8:00 pm. The change in hours at the stores will allow employees to clean and stock products while the stores are closed. Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, said it was adjusting store operating hours in some areas “based on local circumstances.”