The Quapaw Indian Nation has broken ground on a $350 million casino resort expected to open next year in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The casino is scheduled to open in June next year and its 300-room hotel and entertainment venue opening in December 2020. The casino will be named Saracen Casino Resort after Quapaw Chief Saracen, who was buried in Pine Bluff back in 1832. The tribe also owns the Quapaw Casino in Miami, OK and the Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, OK.