Groundbreaking Ceremony For Paris Pickelball Courts

Groundbreaking Ceremony 

Sports Complex Pickleball Courts 

2:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2024 

City of Paris Sports Complex 

2005 S. Collegiate Dr.

Contractor Pro Tech Track & Tennis, Inc., of Tyler, Texas, will build eight new Pickleball Courts on post-tension slabs. The courts will feature slotted windscreen fencing, lighting for evening use, shaded bench seating for players, four sections of shaded bleacher seating for spectators, and ADA-accessible ramps. They will be east of the Pump Track Paris and Pavilion parking lot.

Paris Texas Pickleball, a non-profit group of Paris area Pickleball enthusiasts, is providing the $547,839.96 construction cost for the project.

