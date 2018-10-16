cypress basin hospice
Group Fighting To Save RRAD

3 hours ago

The Red River Lone Star Committee is a non-profit group fighting for jobs at Red River Army Depot. The Depot laid off more than 900 federal and contract workers last summer, but supporters say the facility has stabilized, and a chance for new workloads could be on the horizon. The depot is competing for the workload against the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama. The cities of Texarkana, Texas and New Boston, as well as, Red River Federal Credit Union are actively supporting the efforts of the committee.

