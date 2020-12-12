GSC Announces Acquisition Of Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co., Inc.

GSC remains a family-owned and operated business, with Michael K. McKenzie (second generation) serving as Chairman of the Board and Ryan McKenzie (third-generation) serving as Chief Operating Officer. The McKenzie family is devoted not only to its employees and customers but also to its community. A desire to serve all stakeholders is at the heart of GSC’s core values.

Mickey McKenzie, Chairman of the Board of GSC Enterprises, Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of selected assets of Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co., Inc., located in Brenham, Texas. The anticipated closing is January 29, 2021. “Brenham Wholesale has been in the grocery business for over 100 years, and we are excited to carry the torch forward from their rich legacy,” McKenzie stated. Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co. was established as a partnership in 1905 and later incorporated in 1909. They currently service and provide over 12,000 items to over 1,200 convenience stores, food service, grocery, institutional, and warehouse clients.

Ryan McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer of GSC, stated, “We are excited to welcome the Brenham team into the GSC family. With over 250,000 square feet of warehouse space, Brenham will serve as a strategic distribution point for our company and provide us with several operational efficiencies. We are thankful for the continued growth in our existing service area and see the acquisition of Brenham Wholesale as a perfect fit with both companies sharing similar values and cultures.”

Stephen Miller, President and CEO of Brenham Wholesale Co., stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the GSC team, which will bring growth and additional jobs to Brenham. The synergies between the two companies with deep Texas roots and strong community ties will provide resources better to serve our customers and employees in the future.”

GSC, headquartered in Sulphur Springs, TX, is a family-owned and operated business, founded in 1947, with two operating companies—Grocery Supply Company and Fidelity Express. With a coverage area of over ten states, Grocery Supply Company is making strategic growth strides despite the difficulties of 2020. GSC is not only devoted to its employees and customers but also to its community. A desire to serve all stakeholders is at the heart of GSC’s core values. In addition to the forthcoming Brenham acquisition, GSC operates out of Meridian, Mississippi, as well. “Meridian and Brenham are wonderful communities, and we are delighted to be a part of them both,” said Mickey McKenzie.

GSC would also like to give a special thanks to Bulkley Capital for their assistance with this transaction.