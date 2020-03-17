Guaranty Bank And Trust Closing Lobby Service

Guaranty Bank & Trust announced today that, effective
immediately, it plans to operate all locations with limited in-person
services as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of the
COVID-19 virus. Drive-thru banking services will remain available at
applicable locations during standard hours of operation. All locations will
offer limited in-person services by appointment only by calling
1-888-572-9881 <8885729881>.
Guaranty Bank & Trust encourages all customers to take advantage of
alternative banking channels such as our mobile app and online banking at
gnty.com
<http://email.gnty.com/em?a=DkPVm291TPgw84BaONzLLF&b=HmvYZUdjGUCVm6fEZC9RlQ>.
Through these channels, customers can:
• Access accounts to see transactions, account balances, and important
information details like account and routing number.
• Deposit checks through the mobile app.
• Set up a direct deposit to have paychecks and other recurring payments
automatically deposited into an account.
• Make payments on loans, pay bills, and set up recurring payments.
• Transfer funds between Guaranty and other external bank accounts.