Guaranty Bank & Trust COVID-19 Info

At Guaranty Bank & Trust, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. We are monitoring daily news developments and taking appropriate precautions to ensure that we continue serving your financial needs.

Although we closed our lobbies, our drive-thrus remain open. Remember that you can conduct many of your banking transactions 24 hours a day via online and mobile banking, ATM, or telephone banking.

If COVID-19 has financially impacted you and you need help, we have customized solutions available. I encourage you to contact your nearest location or call our Customer Care Center at 888-572-9881.

Finally, be aware of potential scams and cybercriminals who may try to take advantage of you during this crisis. Guaranty Bank & Trust will never call or email and ask for personal information like your PIN, password, or social security number. However, to help our customers become familiar with and more confident in our online and mobile banking products. At the same time, during our closed lobbies, employees of our Bank may reach out to offer assistance and tips on how to bank online or through a cell phone. The specific account information will not be requested when our employees contact you. You should only supply accurate account information if you have called the phone number on the back of your debit card or the phone number listed on our website at gnty.com.

We were founded with a commitment to support our communities under all types of economic environments, and this is no exception.

Thank you,

Ty Abston

CEO