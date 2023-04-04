Guest Artist Exhibit Reception April 4 At PJC

A guest artist exhibit at the Paris Junior College Foyer Gallery will hold a closing reception on Tuesday, April 4, from 4:00 to 6:30 pm. Artist Christy Wittmer will be present to explain her installation of “Mineral.” The reception follows an art workshop for area high school students.

“We are excited to host Christy’s exhibition in the Foyer Gallery,” said Art Instructor Lena Spencer. “Her artwork is beautiful and rich in texture and intriguing in spatial design. I urge everyone to come by and see the work in person.”

According to Wittmer, the pieces balance experimentation with skilled craft to create sculptures that challenge expectations of function and notions of stability.

“My intricate porcelain forms are records of time, skill, and the process of making,” Wittmer said. “Broken objects are repaired because they are needed or valued. Found objects are little debris that is collected and given purpose. The time spent making, repairing, and finding becomes an act of caring embedded in the work.”

She arranges, assembles, and stacks the materials held together by the weight of one object supporting another.

“The tenuous stability of the work acknowledges the temporary equilibrium of the present moment,” Wittmer said.

Wittmer holds a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, a BFA from Miami University in Ohio, and a Fulbright Grant to study at the Jingdezhen Ceramic Institution in Jiangxi, China.

She has recently had artist residencies in Sheridan, Wyoming; Rome, Italy; Australia National University in Canberra; and past residences in multiple states and countries. In addition, Wittmer has had numerous national and international exhibitions and has given many artist lectures.

“Christy will be leading the ceramic workshop during our Art Day Event, where high school students visit the campus and participate in college-level art workshops,” said Spencer. “Other workshops are led by Mary Musick, Mario Munguia, and myself. This year participating high schools are Chisum, Mount Pleasant, North Lamar, Paris, and Trinity Christian Academy.”

The Foyer Gallery is at the southeast corner of the Paris Junior College campus, and parking is available by entering from Collegiate Ave. just north of the Trail de Paris. Those unable to make the reception may still view the exhibit Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

