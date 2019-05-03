Guilty Plea In Mt Vernon Murder

Titus County Jail – Photo Courtesy KLTV

The Morris County man charged with fatally stabbing a man at the American Inn in Mt Vernon in April of 2018 has entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors. A Franklin County grand jury had indicted 20-year-old Joshua Anthony Parker last June for killing 49-year-old Timothy Paul Franks of Mt Pleasant. Parker pleaded guilty to murder Friday in Franklin County and was sentenced to Life in Prison by Eighth District Judge Eddie Northcutt. District Attorney Will Ramsay prosecuted the case, and Parker was represented by Martin Braddy of Sulphur Springs.