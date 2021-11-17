Gun Firing Suspect Arrested

Craig Harwart

Tuesday, Upshur County sentenced Craig Harwart, 56, to life in prison after pleading guilty to four first-degree felony offenses of aggravated assault against police officers. Harwart walked into Gilmer’s CEFCO and demanded the attendant to turn on the pumps, or he would shoot her. He threw $20 on the counter, fired 16 rounds into the ceiling, walked outside, and shot at a customer hitting their vehicle multiple times. Gilmer Police attempted to pull Harwart over, and he fired four shots at the officers before fleeing. A SWAT team took him into custody at his home.