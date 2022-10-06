Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice

Gun Thefts In Paris

The Paris Police Department has reported that during the three month period of July,  August and September of 2022, sixteen (16) handguns and three (3) rifles were stolen out of  motor vehicles in Paris. These burglaries occur primarily overnight from unlocked vehicles  parked at residences. Out of the nineteen (19) firearms stolen from vehicles during this time  period, all but one were taken from UNLOCKED vehicles. Burglary of Motor Vehicles is a  serious crime, made even more serious by the theft of firearms- which are often used to  commit more serious crimes. The Paris Police Department and the Motor Vehicles Crimes  Task Force encourage citizens to always lock their vehicles, even during quick stops where  you leave your vehicle unattended and out of your sight. Every firearm stolen from a motor  vehicle is a gun in the hand of a criminal, creating a greater risk to the citizens of our  community and the police officers who increasingly come into contact with the now armed  offender. Don’t let your gun be used to rob, assault, hurt or kill another person. Responsible  gun owners do not to leave firearms in vehicles. Equally important is to remove all purses,  bags, backpacks, computers, cellphones and other valuables from your vehicle. Thieves  typically look around inside your vehicle passenger compartment before taking the risk to  enter and burglarize it. If your vehicle is locked and there is nothing potentially valuable or  tempting for a thief to see inside your vehicle, you will much less likely to become a victim of a  motor vehicle burglary. Remember: Hide or remove your valuables, lock your vehicle,  and do not leave firearms in an unattended vehicle. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     