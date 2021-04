Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s hope of overturning her murder conviction and 10-year prison term now lies with the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas. A three judge panel heard arguments over the shooting that claimed the life of her neighbor, Botham Jean. Guyger had claimed the shooting was an accident after she went to the wrong apartment in her building. But the Assistant District Attorney said Guyger ignored many obvious clues. A ruling by the court could take months.