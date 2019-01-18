Gwen and Blake’s Album in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Carrie Underwood knew she was going to be a country star when she was a little girl. Pop Culture Country quotes her as saying; “I always wanted to sing. If you had asked me when I was 5 years old, 10 years old, ‘What are you going to be when you grow up,’ I would have said, ‘I’m going to be a famous country music singer. The only reason, in my head, as a child, that something that big and that grand and that amazing was possible, was because I had seen other people do it that were from places just like where I grew up. “I saw Reba [McEntire],” she continued. “I saw Garth [Brooks], I saw Vince [Gill], I saw Toby [Keith], I saw Bryan White. And I’m sorry, honey, but when I was growing up, I was pretty sure I was gonna marry that guy.”

The Source claims Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves will perform at the Grammy Awards on February 10th.

Kane Brown tells Rolling Stone magazine that his fans are different than other country music fans. “A lot of people that only like country music, they’re not fans of mine. My fans love everything. You can find my fans at a Drake show; you’ll find my fans at Post Malone, all the way to Pink. They just love music in general.”

Dustin Lynch tells Sounds Of Nashville that 2019 is going to be a great year for him. “I think I can top 2018, of course. I don’t know if I can list how to do that, but for me, it’s all about waking up and having fun and getting better at everything every day.”

Thomas Rhett tells Billboard magazine that he’s always keeping an eye on what other artists are doing. “I watch everybody. I’m constantly looking at, ‘What’s Kelsea Ballerini’s set looks like? What are these new artists like Devin Dawson and Brett Young what are they doing to be different to set themselves apart?’ Then you’re looking at the superstars, like, Luke’s doing stadiums now. How is he taking it to the next level?”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may record an album together in 2019. A source tells the website; “Gwen would love to collaborate on an entire album with Blake. She loves her man and loves recording with him too. They have sung a few songs together already, and Gwen loves the idea of putting together enough music for an album with Blake. She is open to record country songs with Blake or even write some more fun pop songs and get Blake to stretch out of his comfort zone.”