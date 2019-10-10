Gwen Calls Blake “a Gift” in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Tim McGraw tells Country Living magazine that his family is what motivates him to stay in shape. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spear fishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

Brantley Gilbert tells Billboard magazine that his mother has helped him with parenting advice. “She always has great advice. I think we all think that about our mothers. She raised me and put up with me, so she definitely has had some helpful advice in raising these little ones.”

Life & Style Weekly says Carrie Underwood has turned her tour into a family vacation. A source tells the magazine, “Carrie realized that instead of viewing touring as a grueling part of her job, she could make it a family vacation, where they all got to spend all this quality time together. And Mike, who normally doesn’t like being on the road, loved the idea. She and Mike take little trips with the boys. Mike loves being outdoors, fishing and hunting, so they recently went to Wyoming for a long weekend and had a great time. She and Mike have never been happier. Going on tour together actually strengthened their bond.”

Dolly Parton tells Elle Magazine that she is releasing her own line of wigs. “I’m going to do it. I’m going to get there. It’s one of my dreams — the makeup, hair, and wigs, clothes, all of that sort of thing. I don’t always wear them in my daily life, but I always still pouf up my hair. I still like to have that flashy hair. When I’m around home, I wear my little scrunchies, but I always put on some makeup and fix my own hair as cute as I can fix it. Wigs are just so handy. I’m so busy, and I have so many choices. I never have a bad hair day, and that’s a good thing.”

Jana Kramer tells Extra that the recent topless picture she found on her husband’s phone came from a bot and not a human. “I do believe that, because I know it was not an actual person. It was a bot, but I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process 100 per cent, it is just that the toll that the trauma takes… I don’t know how much I have left of that to cry out any more.”

Gwen Stefani tells Shape magazine that Blake Shelton is a gift. “I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts. Now I get to travel the world. And spending time in the middle of America [on Blake’s ranch] — that’s something I didn’t expect. The way we live at the ranch is really simple. There are watermelons that Blake planted and all my wildflowers. It’s a nice contrast to L.A., although I do keep 20 chickens in the backyard here at home too.”