Gwen Talks Miranda in Today’s Nashville Insider

Celebrity Insider claims Gwen Stefani doesn’t care that Miranda Lambert recently made comments about her past marriage to Blake Shelton. Miranda talked about how she was hurt by the divorce. A source tells Hollywoodlife.com. “Gwen finds Miranda’s latest comments about the ending of her marriage with Blake a little bit ridiculous. Gwen feels that Miranda is not being totally honest about her feelings and that she loved a lot of the attention she got while being with Blake which has only always helped her career.”

Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay tells People Magazine that there’s no better feeling than having your child smile at you. “When your kid smiles back at you and reacts to something you’re saying, you just feel the love. It’s the craziest feeling looking down at him, like, I can’t believe I made this child.”

Jason Aldean tells Rolling Stone Magazine that if he was a woman he would want to be Miranda Lambert. “I always said if I was a chick singer that’s who I’d be.”

Carrie Underwood tells Digital Spy that she won’t record pop music like Taylor Swift. “That’s not really my goal. That’s not me at all. I grew up listening to country music. That’s my home, and that’s where I want to stay. I don’t really do remixes or things like that – I just never have. Our goal in my team and what we’ve always talked about is making country music that everybody can like, you know?”

Thomas Rhett tells CBS that his wife inspires him when he is on stage. “When I’ve gone on stage, she looks at me and she always kisses me and says, ‘Go give the people what they want.’ And it has changed my whole morale on stage. I get out there and … just kill it.”

Chris Lane tells Glamour magazine that he’s a closet ‘Backstreet Boys’ fan. “I shouldn’t even say this out loud, but it would be my love of the Backstreet Boys. I was never in their fan club, but I can probably sing you every single song.”