Half Of Americans Fear They Won’t Get Their Pre-Coronavirus Body Back

A poll of an undisclosed number of U.S. adults by Naked Nutrition reveals many are worried they will not be able to get their pre-coronavirus body back:

49% of people say they are worried that they’ll never get their pre-lockdown body back

Nearly 66% say COVID-19 has messed up their plans for a healthy lifestyle in 2020

65% say they have “let themselves go a bit” during this period of quarantine

64% say they feel much more “unhealthy” today than a few months ago, primarily due to limited exercise and their diet

54% say they’ve purchased gym equipment for their home – but 70% say they don’t think their home workout is as effective as what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis