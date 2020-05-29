" /> Half Of Americans Fear They Won’t Get Their Pre-Coronavirus Body Back – EastTexasRadio.com
Half Of Americans Fear They Won’t Get Their Pre-Coronavirus Body Back

3 hours ago

 

A poll of an undisclosed number of U.S. adults by Naked Nutrition reveals many are worried they will not be able to get their pre-coronavirus body back:

  • 49% of people say they are worried that they’ll never get their pre-lockdown body back
  • Nearly 66% say COVID-19 has messed up their plans for a healthy lifestyle in 2020
  • 65% say they have “let themselves go a bit” during this period of quarantine
  • 64% say they feel much more “unhealthy” today than a few months ago, primarily due to limited exercise and their diet
  • 54% say they’ve purchased gym equipment for their home – but 70% say they don’t think their home workout is as effective as what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis

