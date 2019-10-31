Halloween Events Around Paris

The 5th Annual Candy with a Cop event will take place tonight from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Paris Police Station, 2910 Clarksville Street. Bring the kids out to meet your Paris Police Officers along with your 9-1-1 Dispatchers and get some goodies and treats

Everyone is invited to the Scare on the Square in Downtown Paris tonight. Its presented by the Paris Downtown Square Association and Biker Community. There will be free candy and Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen will be on the scene. It’s sponsored by the Paris Fire Dept., Paris PD, all car dealerships and many others. It goes from 5:30 pm til 8pm. The streets will be closed for the kids.