Keuntae McElroy

A man accused in a Texarkana, Texas, shooting at a Halloween party Saturday night is now facing a charge of murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A 21-year-old man died in the shooting. At least ten people suffered from gunshot wounds with non-life-threatening injuries. Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, AR, surrendered to police, pending multiple charges.