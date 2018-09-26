cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Halloween Spending

26 mins ago

 

A survey commissioned by the NRF (National Retail Federation) expects sales of Halloween products to reach $9 billion in 2018. This number is about the same as last year’s record of $9.1 billion and suggests the strong U.S. economy should help retailers ring up record sales throughout the 2018 holiday season. Among the findings:

  • 68% of buyers will purchase costumes ($3.2 billion in sales), 74% will buy decorations ($2.7 billion), 95% will stock up on candy ($2.6 billion), and 35% of shoppers will spend $400 million on greeting cards.
  • 2 million Americans will purchase costumes for their pets. This is a growing trend among millennials (25-34) and is the highest number seen in the history of this survey.
  • 35% of shoppers will look online for Halloween costume inspiration looking at Facebook (16%), Pinterest (16%), YouTube (15%) and pop culture.
  • About 25% of all Halloween supplies are bought online.
  • The survey also provided a top-10 list of popular costumes:

Costumes Ranked: Children

  1. Princess – 7.6%
  2. Superhero – 4.9%
  3. Batman – 4.3%
  4. Star Wars character – 3.7%
  5. Witch – 3.6%
  6. Spider-Man – 3.5%
  7. Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 3.2%
  8. Ghost – 2.9%
  9. Pirate – 2.0%
  10. Frozen (Elsa, Anna) – 1.7%

Costumes Ranked: Adults

  1. Witch – 10.7%
  2. Vampire – 3.7%
  3. Zombie -3.1%
  4. Pirate – 2.9%
  5. Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 2.0%
  6. Batman – 2.0%
  7. Star Wars character – 1.9%
  8. Ghost – 1.8%
  9. Super hero – 1.8%
  10. Clown – 1.6%
  11. Wonder Woman – 1.5%

Costumes Ranked: Pets

  1. Pumpkin – 11.2%
  2. Hot dog – 7.4%
  3. Bumble bee – 4.9%
  4. Devil – 3.2%
  5. Cat – 3.1%
  6. Dog – 3.1%
  7. Lion – 2.9%
  8. Star Wars character – 2.8%
  9. Super hero – 2.7%
  10. Ghost – 2.5%

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     