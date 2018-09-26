Halloween Spending

A survey commissioned by the NRF (National Retail Federation) expects sales of Halloween products to reach $9 billion in 2018. This number is about the same as last year’s record of $9.1 billion and suggests the strong U.S. economy should help retailers ring up record sales throughout the 2018 holiday season. Among the findings:

68% of buyers will purchase costumes ($3.2 billion in sales), 74% will buy decorations ($2.7 billion), 95% will stock up on candy ($2.6 billion), and 35% of shoppers will spend $400 million on greeting cards.

2 million Americans will purchase costumes for their pets. This is a growing trend among millennials (25-34) and is the highest number seen in the history of this survey.

35% of shoppers will look online for Halloween costume inspiration looking at Facebook (16%), Pinterest (16%), YouTube (15%) and pop culture.

About 25% of all Halloween supplies are bought online.

The survey also provided a top-10 list of popular costumes:

Costumes Ranked: Children

Princess – 7.6% Superhero – 4.9% Batman – 4.3% Star Wars character – 3.7% Witch – 3.6% Spider-Man – 3.5% Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 3.2% Ghost – 2.9% Pirate – 2.0% Frozen (Elsa, Anna) – 1.7%

Costumes Ranked: Adults

Witch – 10.7% Vampire – 3.7% Zombie -3.1% Pirate – 2.9% Avengers character (excluding Spider-Man) – 2.0% Batman – 2.0% Star Wars character – 1.9% Ghost – 1.8% Super hero – 1.8% Clown – 1.6% Wonder Woman – 1.5%

Costumes Ranked: Pets