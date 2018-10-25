Halloween Themed Play at NTCC

Theatre Northeast, the student theatre group at Northeast Texas Community College, will present their first play of the school year Thursday through Sunday (Oct 25-28) at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. Just in time for Halloween, they will perform The Night Is My Enemy, a play of suspense and murder by Fred Carmichael.

Suspense and terror are interwoven with humor to provide a thrilling evening. The play takes place in a large house on the British coast and revolves around Roane Shepperley, a blind girl. Accidental death is proved to be murder, and it becomes evident that a maniac is intent upon getting rid of those who are imperfect, making Roane next. Slowly but surely all those in the house are taken care of until Roane faces the murderer alone, a blind girl versus an unbalanced killer.

The cast includes Briniqua Stephens and Alyson Cortez of Mount Pleasant, Savannah Morrison of Pickton; Jamie Smith and Chad Eugene Kennedy of Gilmer; Francisco Arroyo of Chapel Hill; and Krisanne Dabbs and Bjørn Strottman of Pittsburg. The show is directed by Martin Holden, Professor of Theatre.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is a 2:05 p.m. matinee. General admission is $10, $8 for students 17 and under, $5 for NTCC faculty and staff and senior citizens, and NTCC students get in free with their NTCC ID. Reservations are recommended by calling the Whatley Center Box Office at 903-434-8181.