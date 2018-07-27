Hamels Reportedly Headed to Chicago in Today’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce graduate and men’s basketball player Dorian Armstrong has signed with a professional basketball team in Serbia. Armstrong’s addition to the team was announced on Wednesday. The team will report to training camp in August and the season will begin in October.

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Florian Obst will represent Germany in the 24th Thorpe Cup, to be held at the University of Tennessee this Friday and Saturday.

The Thorpe Cup is an annual decathlon and heptathlon meet between the United States and Germany that rotates between the two countries each year. Each country sends seven qualifiers to the meet, with the top five scores counted.

Per SportsDay’s Evan Grant, the Rangers have a deal in place to send Hamels to the Chicago Cubs. The deal is not finalized as of this moment. Both teams have until 3pm eastern on July 31st to make the trade happen.

On the diamond the Rangers were swept by the A’s as they lost 7-6.

Rangers right-hander Bartolo Colon failed for the fourth time to break a tie with Dennis Martinez and become the all-time leading winner among pitchers from Latin America.

Texas will try to get back in the win column tonight as they start a series in Houston against the Astros on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:05. First pitch at 7:10.

The Houston Astros made a move to shore up their defense behind the plate by trading within their own division. Houston acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, the teams announced. Maldonado was the 2017 Gold Glove winner at catcher for the American League. The Angels, who trail the first-place Astros by 15½ games in the AL West standings, receive left-handed pitching prospect Patrick Sandoval in the deal.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals and is expected to miss three weeks, the Yankees announced. Judge underwent an MRI and CT scan at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The Yankees said Judge isn’t expected to need surgery, but it will be about three weeks before he can swing a bat in a game.

The Seattle Seahawks have waived defensive lineman Malik McDowell, closing the book on one of the most disappointing draft picks in franchise history. The team waived McDowell with a non-football-injury designation prior to their first practice of training camp Thursday. Seattle also placed Kam Chancellor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, an expected move after the Pro Bowl strong safety and team captain suggested on social media earlier this month that his neck injury would prevent him from playing again.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Chance Warmack will become the first NFL player to collect on a loss-of-value policy. Warmack took out an insurance policy that would have him collect if his second contract in the NFL was less than $20 million. Warmack, the 10th pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2013 draft, got a one-year deal from the Eagles worth $1.5 million last year, which triggered the policy. Sources said Warmack filed to collect and was informed by Lloyd’s of London this week that he would receive the maximum payout of about $3 million.