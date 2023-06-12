Hanging By An Ankle

Texarkana Police saved a woman from falling out of a second-story window by holding on to her ankle until backup arrived. Last Thursday, officers Aaron Jones and Lauren Freeman with the Texarkana Texas Police Department went to an apartment complex on a report of a woman trespassing. After speaking with the apartment manager, the police told the woman to vacate the premises. The officers heard cries for help and rushed to the source of the sound and found a woman dangling from a window by only her leg. The 57-year-old woman had tried to slip out of a window at the back of the apartment to evade police. The window happened to be on the second floor of the building, which led to her hanging upside down.