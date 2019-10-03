A&M-Texarkana to Host Two “Happiness Advantage” Workshops

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and The Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) are sponsoring two Happiness Advantage workshops on Monday, October 7th. The two identical workshops are three hours long and begin at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in room 204 of the Building for Academic and Student Services. The workshop is free and open to the public and includes lunch and other refreshments. Anyone interested in attending one of the sessions should RSVP to PLACE@tamut.edu and indicate which course they prefer.

The workshops are being led by Devin Hughes, who works with Shawn Achor, a leading expert on the connection between happiness and success. Shawn spent 12 years at Harvard, winning over a dozen distinguished teaching awards, before traveling to over 50 countries, bringing his research to over one-third of the Fortune 100. His research has made the cover of Harvard Business Review, and his TED talk is one of the most popular ever, with over 7 million views. He is the author of New York Times best-selling books “The Happiness Advantage and Before Happiness.”

Devin’s workshop teaches the seven core principles of the science of happiness from Shawn’s The Happiness Advantage. These principles were brought to life in Harvard’s famed happiness course and now to companies worldwide. These principles provide a springboard for people at the individual, team, and organization levels; showing people clearly how to infuse positive practices in their habits, teamwork routines, and the organization’s culture.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE Program Coordinator, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.