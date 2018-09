Happy Labor Day! If You Hate Your Boss, You Aren’t Alone

I Hate My Boss: A survey by Florida State University reveals that 40% of employees dislike their boss so much that they wouldn’t acknowledge him or her if they ran into them on the street. Other findings:

– 32% of employees work for a ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ boss

– 29% of employees say their boss would ‘throw them under the bus’ to save his or her job.

– 39% of managers have failed to keep promises

– 41% of employees view their boss(es) as lazy