Happy Trailers Grand Opening In Paris

Happy Trailers has officially broken ground on its cutting-edge 8,434 square-foot headquarters in Paris, Texas. The new HQ at 55 NE Loop 286 will be the hub for Happy Trails 12 locations in Texas and Oklahoma. Happy Trailers offers professional-grade trailers, such as PJ Trailers, GoodGuys, and MAXX-D, customization options, trailer rentals, parts, and service.