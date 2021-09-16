Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Harrison County Fatal Crash

At 12:17 Wednesday afternoon, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, approximately one mile north of Marshall in Harrison County. The driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US-59 where a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer struck it. They identified the driver of the Dodge as Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall. Judge Nancy George pronounced Rutherford at the scene, and they transported him to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, 35, of Marshall, was the driver of the Mitsubishi. Paramedics transported Gonzalez to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Marshall in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.

