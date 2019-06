Two people have been indicted by the Harrison County grand jury on unrelated murder charges. Forty-six-year-old Billy Ray Marsh of Longview is accused of beating his wife, Key’Ocea Marsh, to death with a claw hammer. Twenty-three-year-old Richard Blayne Anderson was indicted for murder in connection with the death of 25 year old Stacey Keith Carr of Beckville. The shooting reportedly occurred after Carr accused Anderson of assaulting Carr’s ex-girlfriend.