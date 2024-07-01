Sandlin Header 2022
Harrison Fugitive Faces Multiple Charges

Kyler Reid McBride
https://www.facebook.com/HarrisonCOSheriff

Law enforcement officers throughout the region are searching for a man wanted on Harrison County charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Kyler Reid  McBride is accused of Engaging in Organized Crime, 2 counts of  Burglary of a building, Criminal mischief,  Theft of alum./copper/brass, less than $20,000, Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and  Criminal Trespass.

