Harvest Festival Returns to North Lamar Campus

Named as the Bailey Harvest Festival King and Queen were fourth grader Casen Reams and fifth grader Brittney Emeyabbi.

Bailey Intermediate was host to fall event

Bailey Intermediate students and their families came out to support the Bailey Harvest Festival on Saturday.  Once put on annually by the Parent Teacher Organization, this year’s event was hosted by the Bailey teachers and staff.

          Bailey’s Harvest Festival included the traditional events such as Bingo, a cake walk, costume contest, a silent auction, and naming of the King and Queen.  Fourth grader Casen Reams and fifth grader Brittney Emeyabbi were crowned the Harvest Festival King and Queen.

Despite cooler temperatures and possible rain, students lined up for a chance to dunk their favorite teacher or principal.  Those feeling a little stronger used their energy at the car slam or testing their pitching speed with a radar gun.

          Approximately $3,000 was raised during the day’s event.  The proceeds will go toward new playground equipment.

The climbing wall was a popular attraction at the Bailey Harvest Festival. Most of the activities were moved inside to the gym due to a forecast of rain threatening the outside event.

