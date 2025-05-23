Haven of Hope March for Life Set for June 7 in Paris, Texas

Join the Movement to Be a Voice for the Voiceless

Paris, Texas – The Paris Pregnancy Care Center invites the community to join us for the Haven of Hope March for Life on Saturday, June 7, 2025, beginning at 6:00 P.M. at the Paris Pregnancy Care Center, 500 E Houston St., Paris, TX.

This peaceful march is a bold declaration of love, compassion, and advocacy for the unborn. In June 2022, the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, saving thousands of lives. Yet, the battle is far from over. Across our nation, many states continue to support abortion, and the need to stand for life is as urgent as ever.

This is not a political issue — this is a spiritual one. June is LIFE MONTH, and we are honored to partner with Citizens For Life, a nationwide Christian movement committed to being a voice for the voiceless.

Participants will gather at the Pregnancy Center at 6:00 P.M., with the march beginning at 6:30 P.M. as we make our way toward and around the historic Paris square. Upon returning to the center, we will celebrate all that God has done with a waterslide, food, and music by Brooke Cochrum.

We encourage individuals, families, churches, and organizations to join us in solidarity for this vital cause. Custom-designed t-shirts by Screen Graphics will be available for a donation of $20. Shirts may be purchased the day of the event or in advance at the Center.

Let us come together, link arms, and stand for life — in unity, in peace, and in prayer.

More details will be shared in the coming weeks. For now, mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare to march for LIFE.

For more information, please contact:

Charlie Rose – [email protected]

Ashley Green – [email protected]