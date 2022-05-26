Having Plan in Place to Defend Against Active Shooter Situation is Essential

May 26, 2022 – Tyler, TX – The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed marks the 27th school shooting in 2022. And if that’s not heartbreaking enough, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 200 active shooting occurrences so far this year. BBB reminds consumers to be prepared and provides an overview of active shooter protocol. Likewise, BBB encourages employers of all sizes to participate in active shooter preparedness trainings.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “Conducting active shooter training and creating a plan on how to react to these types of emergencies are essential.”

The following tips come from Mark Seguin, founder and CEO of TBG Solutions, Inc.

Run

Leave your belongings behind.

Put as much distance as possible between you and the shooter.

Remember, windows are an escape option.

Run outside the building if possible and find protection there.

Split up; you are an easier target for a shooter in a group.

Keep your hands visible for law enforcement.

Hide

Hide in closets, bathrooms, or in the ceiling (If the room has ceiling tiles, you can push them up and climb into the attic).

Lock and barricade the door, either by tying the door shut with a belt, cord or rope, piling furniture in front of it, or tying a rope to a piece of furniture which is wider than the door if the door opens outward.

Silence your phone. Keep in mind that your cell phone ringing or vibrating will alert the shooter to your presence. Never assume others will call 9-1-1. Law enforcement needs as much information from as many different perspectives as possible. Only call 9-1-1 if you are sure the shooter isn’t close enough to hear you.

Fight…and fight unfair

Many everyday items can be used as improvised weapons in order to distract or incapacitate the shooter. For example, cell phones and laptops can be thrown at the shooter to distract them. Fire extinguishers can be used to direct at intruders in the face as a distraction or to hit them. Even a pot of hot coffee can be used as an effective tool to temporarily incapacitate the shooter.

Have an active shooter kit which includes fire extinguishers, hammers (to use for getting out of a window or to throw at the shooter), rope (to tie doors shut), and long-range pepper spray.

Hide behind the door and grab the shooter’s legs as they enter.

Turn off the lights and place obstacles to trip the shooter as they come in.

Be aggressive and commit to your action. If you hesitate, it could mean your life.

When law enforcement arrives, remember to remain calm, drop everything from your hands, keep your fingers spread, and never touch the officers. This will help avoid confusion in what will likely be a frenzied situation.

Have a plan of action for each of the places you frequent, including your own home. It’s important to know and practice what you will do ahead of time. Plan where you will run, where you will hide and how you will fight if needed.

For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at 903-581-5704 or report it via BBB ScamTracker. To register for BBB’s next Active Shooter Preparedness Training for Employers, go to bbb.org.