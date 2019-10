A routine traffic stop in a small Wood County town resulted in a major drug bust. It began when the Hawkins Police chief made a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone. After consent to search the vehicle, Chief Manfred Gillow located marijuana, cocaine and Xanax along with a huge amount of cash. Michaela Moreno was arrested on felony drug charges and is being held on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

