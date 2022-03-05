Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms may become strong to severe this evening. The best chances for severe thunderstorms are across the area north and east of the DFW Metroplex. Quarter size hail and gusty winds appear to be the primary threat with any storm that does manage to become intense or severe.

Monday through Saturday

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not anticipate any hazardous weather at this time.



South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across Southeast Oklahoma, Northeast Texas, and Southwest Arkansas tonight into early Monday morning along a stationary frontal boundary. Locally heavy rainfall, strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threat with some storms. The remainder of the region is in a general thunder threat with gusty winds, slight winds, and locally heavy rainfall this evening into the overnight.

Monday through Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will exit the region to the east on Monday. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly south of Interstate 20, again on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. You should not expect any severe weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters may be needed tonight into Monday.