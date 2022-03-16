Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Thursday through Tuesday

Thunderstorm chances return Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, as a cold front moves through the area. A few strong to severe storms that threaten large hail and gusty winds will be possible, mainly along and north of I-20 and east of US-281.

Better thunderstorm chances return Sunday night into early week. The severe weather potential remains uncertain at this time due to uncertainties with system timing and environmental evolution.

There will be an elevated threat for wildfires west of US 281 during the afternoon Thursday, then again on Sunday due to warm, breezy, and dry conditions.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.



South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Thursday through Tuesday

Expect severe weather to return to the area during the overnight hours of Thursday. Forecast put a good portion of the region in a Day 2 slight risk, with hail being the primary threat with any strenuous activity. Damaging winds will be the secondary threat, as the tornado threat appears very low at this time.

The break in the active pattern will be short-lived, as the next round of severe weather looks possible on Monday night and Tuesday morning. It is still a very fluid situation, but all authoritarian weather modes appear likely at this time. It includes the threat of tornadoes.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters will not be needed. However, please relay any observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.