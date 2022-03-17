Hazardous Weather Outlook



North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Gusty south winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will develop this afternoon. Near and west of U.S. Highway 281, these gusty winds combined with warm temperatures and arid conditions will lead to a critical fire weather threat this afternoon.

Late this afternoon, thunderstorms are forecast to develop near or west of Interstate 35 between the Red River and Interstate 20. These thunderstorms will track east into the evening, with some storms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

Friday through Wednesday

Another dry and breezy day is expected on Sunday, leading to another day with an elevated threat for fire starts. Again, the danger will be greatest along and west of I-35.

Better thunderstorm chances return as we start a new work week. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday. Additional details to come over the next few days.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely this afternoon across North Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. Additionally, immediately report any observed grass fires to local authorities.



South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

A large portion of the Four-States region is at a Slight Risk for severe weather for today. The primary threat with any activity into the overnight hours will be large hail. Damaging winds will be the secondary threat, as the tornado threat remains very low with this system. Winds today ahead of this approaching shortwave will be a little on the stiff side, as south solid gusty winds will be possible through tonight.

Thursday through Tuesday

The next round of severe weather will be possible late on Monday and into Tuesday morning. This system looks rather impressive, and all modes of severe weather will be possible. In addition, it includes the threat of tornadoes.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS will not need to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters until late on

Thursday.