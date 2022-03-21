Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across much of North and Central Texas. Large hail, damaging winds, and several

tornadoes will be possible. A few tornadoes may be substantial.

Heavy rain will pose a hazard this afternoon and tonight as minor flooding will be possible mainly across East Texas. In addition to the severe weather threat, strong southeasterly non-thunderstorm winds gusting to 45 mph will be possible along and east of I-35.

Tuesday through Sunday

The forecast does not call for any hazardous weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely this afternoon throughout North and Central Texas.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and North East Texas

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, especially in East Texas. Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase during the late afternoon and especially into the evening hours ahead of a robust storm system that will move into the area. Some of these storms may be severe across much of the area, with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes all possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible through the overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms slow their eastward movement. Widespread rainfall of two to four inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts for portions of the area. The severe and flash flood threat should diminish from west to east on Tuesday as the system moves out.

Tuesday through Sunday

More relaxed and drier conditions will settle back into the region for the remainder of the week into next weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters will likely be needed today and

tonight.