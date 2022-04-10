Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Tonight

Strong south winds will continue with gusts above 40 mph are expected through late this evening. Therefore, a Wind Advisory is in effect for counties east of US-281 through midnight tonight. There is an elevated threat for wildfires this afternoon west of US-281.

Monday through Saturday

An elevated fire threat will continue west of US-281 each afternoon Monday through Friday, with the most significant hazard on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Monday and continue through Wednesday with some severe storms possible. Coverage and opportunities are expected to be low on Monday but increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Hail damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 1:00 am for the entire Four-State Region. Look for high southerly winds with sustained wind speeds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts upwards of 40 mph. It will likely result in an elevated wildfire risk as well.

Monday through Saturday

Chances for thunderstorms will return to the area beginning late Monday and continuing through at least Wednesday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms may be severe, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with an isolated severe threat on Monday evening across extreme Northeast Texas into Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas. In addition, heavy rainfall will be possible, which could lead to localized flooding, especially Tuesday into Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS will not need to activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters tonight.