Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

A cold front and upper-level system will impact the region today. A cold front will enter western areas shortly after daybreak, then move readily southeast through the day before exiting the Lower Brazos/Trinity Valley areas just before sunset. Initially, expect isolated storms in nature and sub-severe, but with daytime heating and better moisture along and south of the I-20/30 corridors, expect a line of strong to severe storms to fill in along the cold front. The primary hazards will be damaging winds to 65 mph and large hail up to ping pong size. However, if any severe storms can become briefly more discrete, a tornado or two would be possible.

Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across North and Central Texas, accompanied by a severe weather threat. The severe threat will be highest from midday into the afternoon, mainly east of I-35 and south of I-20. Damaging winds will be the main threat, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Friday through Wednesday

Isolated thunderstorms may develop along a dryline Sunday through

Tuesday west of I-35. Any storms could be severe.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could activate spotters later today.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Thursday through Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana by mid to late morning Thursday, ahead of a cold front and upper-level solid storm system that will eject east through the Southern Plains. The severe

weather threat will increase across the area by mid to late morning

as well, with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and locally

heavy rainfall all possible. The heavy rain may result in minor flooding of low-lying, poor drainage areas before the storms

diminish from west to east Thursday night. Hotter and drier

conditions will return to the region this weekend through

next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could activate emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters.