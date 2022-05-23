Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Areas of fog and patchy drizzle are possible through mid-morning across North and East Texas. Most visibilities should remain above a mile. Expect scattered thunderstorms to develop to our west this afternoon that should move through North and Central Texas late this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms and locally heavy rainfall is expected, with the highest severe threat remaining across western Central Texas.

Tuesday through Sunday

Thunderstorm chances will continue through Wednesday with locally heavy rainfall leading to isolated flooding, mainly across Central and East Texas. Isolated instances of strong to severe storms will remain possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect the activation of spotters at this time.