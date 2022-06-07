Hazardous Weather Outlook

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and tonight

Another cluster of thunderstorms may affect portions of extreme

Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas along and north of the U.S. Highway 82 corridor. You can not rule out a strong to a severe storm with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. The weather threat should end by late this afternoon or early this evening.

Wednesday through Monday

Similar rounds of thunderstorm complexes should skirt the same

northern areas through Friday, although the coverage of

thunderstorms could potentially increase across the whole Four State region on Saturday. Again, you can not rule out strong to severe thunderstorms.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not anticipate the activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters through tonight.