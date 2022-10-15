Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Saturday and Saturday Night

Thunderstorms are possible late tonight along and north of I-20. A

few storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.

Sunday through Friday.

Widespread rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will continue through Sunday night across most of North and Central Texas and end from north to south on Monday. A few storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.



South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, and East and Northeast Texas

Saturday and Saturday night.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this evening, especially during overnight hours. It will

occur mainly across Southern Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, and Northeast Texas. While you cannot rule out an isolated strong to a severe thunderstorm. Heavier thunderstorms will be much more probably north and west of the region this evening.

Sunday through Friday

Expect no hazardous weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.