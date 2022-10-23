Hazardous Weather Outlook

A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area on Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible on Monday evening, mainly along and east of I-35 and south of I-30. Rain will end on Tuesday morning from west to east, clearing skies in the afternoon.

Monday’s system will bring widespread showers and storms, with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Overall rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches with isolated 3 inches across the northeast. Precipitation will end Tuesday morning, followed by cooler and breezy conditions during the day. Expect a gradual warm-up Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives late week.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Sunday and Sunday Night

Gusty south winds and low relative humidities will contribute to the ignition and spread of wildfires across the region today, given the

critically dry fuels in place. Therefore, outdoor burning activities are strongly discouraged.

Monday through Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will increase Monday across portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent parts of Southwest Arkansas. They will spread east across the remainder of the region Monday night and Tuesday ahead of a cold front and a solid upper-level storm system. A few severe storms will be possible overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Damaging winds should be the primary threat, but you can not rule out an isolated tornado.

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.