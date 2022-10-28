Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Friday and Friday Night

Thunderstorms are expected across most of the area today. The potential for severe weather is low, but a few storms along and south of I-20 could contain hail and gusty winds during the daytime. Periods of heavy rain may also result in localized flooding.

Saturday through Thursday

The NWS does not expect any hazardous weather at this time.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect to activate spotters at this time.

ARKLATEX

Expect a wet end to the workweek followed by more rain on Saturday. Much of the area could see over an inch of rain. The highest totals will generally be over portions of East Texas, which could see rainfall between two and three inches by Saturday night.