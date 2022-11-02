Hazardous Weather Outlook

North and Central Texas

Wednesday and Wednesday night

Dense fog may occasionally reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less across Central Texas this morning.

Thursday through Tuesday

There is a slight chance of storms Thursday night. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some could become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Locally heavy rain will also be possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS does not expect spotter activation at this time.

The Storm Prediction Center’s three-day outlook has a Slight Risk for many of our Texas and Oklahoma counties mid to late Friday evening, including all-hazard threats. This line of thunderstorms will continue to push eastward, taking a marginal risk into the heart of our four-state area during Friday’s overnight hours. Consider placing using your NOAA weather radio.